Ayariga engages MMDCEs, consultants on rollout of 24-hour model markets

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has engaged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and consultants on implementing the government’s 24-hour model markets project.
The meeting, held at the Ministry’s Conference Room in Accra on Wednesday, September 23, focused on reviewing progress on the initiative, building a common understanding of the project and identifying practical steps towards its implementation across the country.
Mr Ayariga also discussed potential funding arrangements with the MMDCEs and consultants, stressing the need for close coordination among the various stakeholders to ensure that the project moves from planning to actual construction and operation.
The Minister said the objective was to develop functional and sustainable markets that respond to the needs of local communities, improve trading conditions and create additional economic opportunities through extended trading hours.
He called for stronger collaboration between the Ministry, MMDCEs and technical consultants to ensure that the 24-hour model markets are properly designed, adequately financed and effectively implemented.
The engagement forms part of government’s broader efforts to establish modern market infrastructure while using the facilities to support local economic activity and create more opportunities for traders and other businesses.
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