Sanitation is improving; critics may be ‘living in another world’ – Salaga South MP replies Bekwai MP

Salaga South MP and Vice Chairperson of Parliament’s Select Committee on Sanitation and Water Resources, Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, has pushed back against criticism that government is not doing enough to improve sanitation in the country.

Her comments come in response to concerns raised by the Bekwai MP and Deputy Ranking Member of the same committee, Ralph Poku-Adusei, who argued that government must go beyond temporary interventions and provide permanent solutions to Ghana’s sanitation challenges.

Ms Ibrahimah said it was unfair to suggest that there had been no improvement, pointing to sanitation projects undertaken in various communities.

“So anyone who says that they haven't seen improvement in the sanitation situation, maybe they are living in another world,” she said.

She cited the construction of two new toilet facilities in Salaga over the past two years and a 20-seater water closet facility at Krachi East.

She said the projects demonstrated that assemblies were making efforts to improve sanitation at the local level.

“It’s not fair. It’s not the right thing to say. There will always be space for improvement. There will always be opportunity to do more, to do even better.”

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