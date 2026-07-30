Bekwai MP supports six tertiary students, schools and communities with targeted interventions

The Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has rolled out a series of interventions targeting education, infrastructure, livelihoods and community development as part of efforts to build a self-sufficient constituency.

Within seven days, the MP’s office supported schools, students, traders and communities with various initiatives aimed at addressing pressing local needs and improving living conditions across the constituency.

The interventions included financial support for school renovations, road improvement works, assistance for teacher accommodation, market infrastructure development and support for needy tertiary students.

At the Roman Catholic Kindergarten in Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei provided GH¢5,000 towards ongoing renovation works to create a safer and more conducive learning environment for pupils.

The MP also released GH¢15,000 worth of gravel, alongside funding for fuel and equipment hire, to improve the condition of the Kensere-Biribiwomanmu-Pampaso road.

The road intervention is expected to enhance accessibility, particularly during the rainy season, and support the movement of farmers, residents and traders who depend on the route.

At Amanhyia, financial support was provided towards the completion and handing over of teachers’ quarters, aimed at improving accommodation for educators and encouraging teacher retention within the community.

Traders at Sarfokrom also received support towards the construction of a new market shed to provide a more organised and conducive space for local businesses.

As part of efforts to promote practical learning, the MP supported Kortwia M.A. Bediako with drinks, biscuits, water and cash towards an educational trip for students.

In the area of school infrastructure, 10 packets of roofing sheets were donated to the Behenase cluster of schools to assist with repairs to damaged roofs and improve classroom conditions.

Six brilliant but needy tertiary students also received GH¢18,000 in support towards payment of their school fees.

The MP further provided plastic chairs to the Kwamang/Abesewa M/A Basic School KG to improve seating arrangements and comfort for kindergarten pupils.

In addition, the Amoaful community received streetlights to improve visibility at night, enhance safety and support residents and road users.

The interventions form part of Ralph Poku-Adusei’s broader agenda of strengthening education, improving infrastructure, supporting livelihoods and enhancing security across the Bekwai constituency.

Residents in the beneficiary communities have described the support as timely, noting that the interventions addressed key challenges affecting schools, roads and local economic activities.

The MP’s office said the initiatives reflect a commitment to ensuring that communities have the necessary infrastructure and support systems to thrive.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.