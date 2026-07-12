Bekwai MP congratulates newly elected NPP executives, calls for unity ahead of 2028

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has congratulated the newly elected constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging members to put aside their differences and unite behind the party’s quest to recapture political power in the 2028 general elections.
In a statement issued after the successful election, declaration and swearing-in of the new constituency executives on Saturday, July 11, 2026, the MP expressed gratitude to God and commended delegates for conducting themselves peacefully throughout the electoral process.
He thanked party members for turning out in their numbers to vote and for upholding what he described as the values of discipline and decorum for which the Bekwai Constituency is known.
Poku-Adusei also acknowledged the contributions of all aspirants who contested the various positions, describing their willingness to serve as evidence of their commitment to the NPP regardless of the election outcomes.
“Win or lose, your commitment proves your love for the NPP. The party needs all of you now more than ever,” he stated.
The lawmaker further commended the Constituency Election Committee for overseeing what he described as a free, fair and transparent election.
He also praised Polling Station Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators for mobilising the party’s grassroots supporters before, during and after the elections.
The Bekwai MP extended appreciation to the Electoral Commission for its professionalism, the Ashanti South Police Command in Bekwai for maintaining peace and security throughout the exercise, as well as party sympathisers and the media for supporting and publicising the process.
According to him, the constituency election was not about individual personalities but about strengthening the party.
“This exercise was never about personalities. It was, and remains, for the greater good of the Elephant Family,” he said.
Calling for reconciliation among party members, Poku-Adusei stressed that the NPP’s internal structures must emerge stronger after the elections.
“I use this opportunity to call on all of us for unity, hard work and commitment. The structures must be strong. The divisions must end. We must channel this same energy towards one goal: taking back political power from the NDC in the 2028 general elections. That journey starts today, with us, in Bekwai,” he noted.
He further urged members to place the interests of the party above personal ambitions.
“Let us put the NPP first. Let us heal, organise and work. Because when the NPP wins, Ghana wins,” he added.
Poku-Adusei concluded his message by encouraging members to remain united, saying collective effort would enable the party to overcome future challenges and position itself for victory in the next general election. He also prayed for God’s blessings upon the NPP, the Bekwai Constituency and Ghana.
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