Bekwai MP commissions rehabilitated 72-year-old Queen Elizabeth Nursery School

The Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Ralph Poku Adusei, has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening foundational education in his constituency, describing the renovation and retooling of the Queen Elizabeth Nursery School as both a personal obligation and a renewed national investment in early childhood development.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony held on the school premises on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Mr Poku Adusei said the intervention was inspired by his deep emotional connection to the school, where he began his own educational journey.

Addressing chiefs, local government officials, education authorities, teachers, parents, and pupils, the MP said he stood not only as a legislator but also as a former pupil of the institution, whose experiences shaped his appreciation for the importance of basic education.

Queen Elizabeth Nursery School, established in 1954, has for more than seven decades served as a foundational learning centre for generations of children in Bekwai and surrounding communities.

According to the MP, the school has produced several notable professionals and leaders, including former Speaker of Parliament Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu and himself.

Mr Poku Adusei noted that despite its historical significance, the school had suffered years of infrastructural neglect.

He described a recent visit to the facility as a sobering experience, saying the school environment had remained largely unchanged for decades.

He recalled classrooms with worn-out furniture, inadequate sanitation facilities, and outdated cooking equipment, some of which dated back to earlier generations.

He said such conditions were not conducive to modern early childhood education and did not reflect the community’s aspirations for its children.

According to him, the absence of play equipment, limited teaching materials, and poor sanitation undermined both learning and child development, raising critical questions about how society prepares its youngest learners for the future.

The MP said those concerns informed his decision to undertake the renovation project using his share of the District Assemblies Common Fund, supplemented by personal contributions as a gesture of gratitude to the community that raised him.

The project has delivered new classroom infrastructure, modern furniture, improved sanitation facilities, a refurbished kitchen, learning materials, and play equipment designed to support both the cognitive and physical development of pupils.

Mr Poku Adusei stressed that the intervention was not charity but a responsibility and a duty owed to the next generation.

He said development must begin at the foundational level if the country is to achieve sustainable progress.

He urged the Municipal Education Directorate, teachers, and school authorities to take responsibility for maintaining the facility, warning that neglect would undermine the purpose of the investment.

He also called on parents and community members to support the school and encourage active participation in their children’s education, noting that the government alone cannot raise a child.

To the pupils, the MP delivered an emotional appeal, urging them to take their studies seriously, play actively, and dream boldly, adding that future leaders of Ghana could emerge from among them.

Mr Poku Adusei further called on policymakers and public officials to pay greater attention to basic education infrastructure, arguing that national development is rooted in strong early childhood foundations.

He expressed appreciation to the Municipal Chief Executive, education officials, contractors, the PTA, and all stakeholders who contributed to the successful completion of the project.

He concluded by officially handing over the renovated school to the people of Bekwai, expressing hope that it would serve generations of learners for years to come.

He said the project symbolised a renewal of the promise made in 1954 when the school was established to educate and build future leaders, adding that that promise had now been strengthened for the next generation.

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