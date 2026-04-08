Bekwai MP supports community projects with over 400 bags of cement, streetlights and cash during Easter

Audio By Carbonatix
In a significant show of support for community-driven initiatives, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency, Ralph Poku-Adusei, has assisted several communities, using the Easter period and his birthday to make a meaningful impact.
A delegation of New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives, led by Chairman Alex Arko Addai Darkwa, presented cash and building materials to communities undertaking self-help projects, highlighting the MP’s commitment to grassroots development and community empowerment.
Beneficiary communities, including Bogyawe, Abesewa, Ahwiren, Esiase, Bedomase, Akyeremade, Mensaase, Sebedie, Asokwa Tunsuom, Biribiwomanmu, Kokofu, Pampaso and Sefwi, received support in the form of over 400 bags of cement and cash donations to boost ongoing projects.
Beyond these interventions, Mr Poku-Adusei has implemented several development initiatives across the constituency, including mechanised water systems, clearance of long-standing refuse dumps, and skills training programmes for more than 5,000 young people.
He has also partnered with the Mastercard Foundation to support women with start-up capital, while facilitating improvements in network connectivity, street lighting and road infrastructure.
In the education sector, he has introduced a School Starter-Pack Scheme to support top-performing BECE students, further demonstrating his commitment to improving educational outcomes and opportunities within the constituency.
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