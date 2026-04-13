Kwahu Easter 2026 records low crime, improved sanitation

Audio By Carbonatix
The 2026 Kwahu Easter celebrations have been described as peaceful and well-organised, with authorities recording a significant drop in crime and notable improvements in sanitation.
The Eastern North Regional Police Commander, George Ankomah, said the event saw lower crime levels compared to previous years.
He attributed the success to heightened police visibility, effective security planning, and strong cooperation from both residents and visitors. He also commended the public for their orderly conduct throughout the festivities.
DCOP Ankomah, however, urged continued vigilance, encouraging the public to report suspicious activities to support ongoing efforts to maintain safety in Kwahu and surrounding communities.
On sanitation, the Municipal Environmental Officer, Welbeck Kobina Dzidza, praised residents and visitors for maintaining cleanliness during the celebrations.
He noted that with support from the Kwahu South Municipal Assembly, effective waste management strategies were implemented, resulting in a cleaner environment throughout the Easter period.
He further urged the public to sustain proper sanitation practices to preserve the gains achieved during the celebrations.
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