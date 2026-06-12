NPP Sweden Chair declares bid for national first vice chairman position

The Founding Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sweden branch, Richard Oti-Aboagye, has formally announced his intention to contest for the position of National First Vice Chairman of the party when nominations are officially opened.

The declaration positions him among the early contenders seeking to play a key role in rebuilding and repositioning the opposition party ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Speaking on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM 94.7 with host Osei Bonsu, popularly known as OB, Mr. Oti-Aboagye said his decision followed extensive consultations with party stakeholders across Ghana and the diaspora.

"I make this declaration with humility, conviction, and a clear sense of duty to the Party we all love," he stated.

Having served as the founding chairman of the NPP Sweden Branch since 2016, Mr. Oti-Aboagye highlighted his contribution to strengthening the party's international presence, mobilising support, and deepening relations between external branches and the party leadership in Ghana.

According to him, interactions with grassroots members, delegates, elders, and external branches have revealed a growing demand for greater unity, stronger party structures, and renewed confidence within the NPP.

"Their message is clear. The NPP must unite, rebuild trust, strengthen its structures, protect member welfare, and prepare decisively for victory in 2028 and beyond," he said during the interview.

Mr. Oti-Aboagye noted that the NPP's path back to power will depend on its ability to reconnect with its grassroots base, strengthen internal cohesion, and build an organisation capable of winning future elections.

Three Pillars for Party Renewal

The aspiring National First Vice Chairman said his campaign would be anchored on three core pillars: unity, Strength, and renewal.

He argued that internal cohesion remains critical to the party's electoral fortunes, stressing that a fragmented party cannot effectively challenge for power.

"Unity, because a divided party cannot win. Strength, because victory requires disciplined, active, and well-resourced structures from the polling station to the national level. Renewal, because the NPP must listen, adapt, energise its grassroots, and renew public confidence in our tradition," he explained.

Experienced Leadership for Reorganisation

Beyond his declaration, Mr. Oti-Aboagye has outlined a policy framework centred on experienced leadership, versatility, and member welfare.

Drawing on nearly a decade of leadership within the NPP's external structures, he pledged to champion stronger collaboration between national, regional, constituency, and diaspora branches.

He also identified internal reconciliation, grassroots mobilisation, and strategic coordination as essential elements in the party's preparations towards the 2028 elections.

"The office of the National First Vice Chairman must be a stabilising force within the party. It must help unite stakeholders, support the National Chairman, and strengthen the party's organisational structures," he stated.

Youth and Diaspora Engagement

Mr. Oti-Aboagye believes the NPP must modernise its operations and become more attractive to young people, professionals, students, and first-time voters.

He said his international exposure and organisational experience place him in a strong position to contribute to policy discussions, stakeholder engagement, communication strategy, and diaspora relations.

According to him, the party must remain rooted in its core values while adapting to changing political realities and voter expectations.

Welfare at the Centre of His Campaign

A major feature of his campaign is a commitment to improving welfare for party members, particularly grassroots executives, polling station officers, youth activists, volunteers, and members of external branches.

"A strong Party must value and support the people whose sacrifices sustain it," he said.

Mr. Oti-Aboagye is advocating stronger welfare systems, improved communication channels, capacity-building opportunities, and recognition mechanisms for hardworking party members.

He argued that members who feel valued and included are more likely to remain committed to the party's long-term objectives and electoral success.

Looking Ahead to 2028

As the NPP continues discussions on its future leadership and strategy following its defeat in the 2024 elections, Mr. Oti-Aboagye's entry into the National First Vice Chairman race adds another voice to the debate about the party's renewal and reorganisation.

He insists his ambition is motivated by a desire to help rebuild confidence in the party and contribute to its return to power.

"My vision is not about division or personal ambition. It is about contributing meaningfully towards rebuilding confidence, strengthening structures, empowering members, and positioning the New Patriotic Party for victory in 2028 and beyond," he said.

Mr. Oti-Aboagye is campaigning under the theme "The New Voice, New Hope."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.