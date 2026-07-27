Inter in advanced talks with England defender Stones

Audio By Carbonatix
England defender John Stones is in advanced talks with Inter Milan about joining the Italian side on a free transfer.
The centre-half is a free agent after leaving Manchester City at the end of June.
Stones has been the subject of major interest from clubs across Europe, including Chelsea and Juventus.
But Serie A champions Inter have held positive discussions with the 32-year-old and are understood to be leading the race to sign the Premier League and Champions League winner on a two-year contract.
Stones made 295 appearances for City after joining from Everton for £47.5m in 2016.
He helped City win six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, the Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup.
The former Barnsley defender has won 93 international caps and was part of the England squad that finished third at the World Cup.
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