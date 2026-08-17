Ghanaians have no idea how much foreigners make from galamsey – Archbishop Duncan-Williams

Audio By Carbonatix
The General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, says many Ghanaians are unaware of the enormous sums of money some foreign nationals are making from illegal gold mining, popularly known as galamsey.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, August 17, 2026, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said his concerns were informed partly by information he encountered during his travels outside Ghana.
He said the information pointed to the scale of financial gains being made by some foreign nationals involved in illegal mining activities in Ghana.
According to him, many Ghanaians may therefore not fully appreciate the extent of the financial interests behind the illegal exploitation of the country’s gold resources.
“We have so many foreigners behind illegal gold mining, and they use some of our own people to front it, and I don't believe our people understand and know the kinds of money that are made from their sweat and labour,” he said.
Archbishop Duncan-Williams also claimed that some of the foreign nationals involved in illegal mining were unhappy with the establishment and operations of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).
“Something must be done, and I know also that a lot of them (the foreign nationals) are not happy about the GoldBod,” he added.
Calls for prayers for galamsey fight
The Archbishop called for prayers for Ghana’s political leaders and others leading efforts to combat illegal mining, while stressing that enforcement of the law must continue.
He acknowledged the risks faced by security personnel and other officials involved in tackling galamsey, saying they needed both public support and spiritual backing to carry out their duties.
“I am not saying that we shouldn't apply the law. I am saying that we should pray for those who are enforcing the law to be empowered to do their job because it is a very risky job.”
His comments come amid renewed concerns over the environmental and economic damage caused by illegal mining, including the destruction of forests, pollution of water bodies and the loss of valuable natural resources.
They also come as authorities continue efforts to tackle illegal mining and address concerns over the involvement of foreign nationals in parts of Ghana’s illegal gold-mining industry.
Archbishop Duncan-Williams urged Ghanaians to remain concerned about the wider interests involved in galamsey and support efforts to protect the country's natural resources.
Listen to the entire interview with Archbishop Williams-Duncan below.
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