‘I lived all my dreams’ – John Stones to leave Man City

England defender John Stones said he "lived all my dreams out" at Manchester City after confirming he will leave at the end of the season.

Stones, whose contract runs out this summer, has made 293 appearances since joining from Everton for £47.5m in 2016.

He helped City win six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

"It has been my home for the past 10 years, and it will be my home for the rest of my life," said an emotional Stones in a social media post.

"It has been a rollercoaster in many ways. I came as a kid and now leaving as a man - becoming a father, a husband and, on the pitch, a very fulfilled player.

"I lived all my dreams out and lifted all the things that I came here to achieve.

"At the start of my career here, I never would have thought I would be in this position. Firstly, to achieve everything but to have the love, the bond with everyone. Every dream has been smashed out of the park."

Stones was Pep Guardiola's second signing at City, becoming the world's second most expensive defender at the time.

"I don't think it would have been anywhere near as successful without him," said the 31-year-old.

"I'm so grateful that I've been able to spend so long with him, win everything with him. I feel lucky and grateful for what he's done for me."

Stones is the latest long-serving player to exit Etihad Stadium.

Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Ederson departed last summer, and captain Bernardo Silva will leave when his contract expires in June.

Despite his time at the club being hampered by injuries, Stones will go down as a firm fans' favourite, telling the club website that hearing the fans singing his name shows there is a "mutual love between us".

He has scored 19 goals, including a crucial equaliser against Arsenal in 2024, and his match-winning goalline clearance against Liverpool during the 2018-19 title race will long be remembered, helping City to 98 points to win the league by one point.

Stones was deployed as a midfielder when City beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final in 2023 to win the Treble.

Clouded by injury issues

An elegant, ball-playing centre-back affectionately nicknamed the 'Barnsley Beckenbauer', the early part of Stones' career was blighted by individual errors, but he settled in to playing a major part in City's success under Guardiola.

Silva said this season that Stones is a "special player" and it is "not a coincidence" that the team play better "when John is fit".

Stones played in 73% of City's games during his first season at the club, but that has dropped to 30% this term due to muscular issues, including thigh and calf problems.

He has managed only 16 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, but captained the side into the FA Cup final with victory over Southampton on Sunday.

According to Opta, Stones has missed 737 days and 295 matches through injury or not being selected during his decade at City, with 32 separate issues keeping him out of action.

This season, he has featured in only 353 minutes of Premier League action, having played only 545 top-flight minutes last term.

Guardiola said this month: "I cannot judge his performance because he has been a little bit out.

"I don't have doubts with John. When he reaches his level, he is a top central defender.

"I only want [him] fit and, unfortunately, like last season, a lot of the time it is not possible. He is a lovely, incredible team-mate, but we will see what happens."

Starting with Monday's trip to Stones' former side Everton, City face a spell of six games in 21 days as they look to end the season by claiming a domestic treble.

Reports in Spain said this week he is willing to take a pay cut to join Barcelona, while former club Everton and Premier League newcomers Coventry have also been linked with a move.

Will Stones go to the World Cup?

Stones has won 87 caps for England, including three this season.

He was called up by manager Thomas Tuchel for the friendlies in March, but withdrew because of a calf issue.

He started both England's European Championship final defeats - in 2021 and 2024 - with centre-back partner Marc Guehi saying in 2024 that playing with Stones "makes my life so much easier".

Guehi joined City from Crystal Palace for £20m in January, but he and Stones have not played together.

BBC Sport senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel said: "Stones has a good chance of being on the plane, but it is dependent on fitness.

"If he is fully fit, he will start the games. He is viewed as one of the vice-captains alongside Declan Rice, so he is important to the group.

"But he keeps breaking down this season, and that is the main issue. It is something Tuchel is worried about and aware of.

"If he can get a run of games between now and the summer and prove his fitness, he has a chance."

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