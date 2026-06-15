Suaman MP urges NPP members to rally behind Dr Bawumia for victory 2028

Frederick Addy, Suaman MP in the Western North Region, has called on the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unite and rally behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer, to ensure a resounding victory in the 2028 general election.

He made the call when he addressed constituency communication officers and some party communicators from the nine constituencies in the Western North Region, at the Regional Party office at Wiawso.

He said: “Dr Bawumia is well-positioned to transform this country and lead us to a path of growth and development, and would only need our support, so let’s all rally behind him for victory in 2028.”

Mr Addy urged party members to ensure unity at all levels, saying that was the only way to bring Dr Bawumia and the NPP back to power.

He also pledged his unflinching support to the communication directorate to help them market NPP to the electorate, especially those in the Western North Region.

Some of the communicators in an interview applauded the MP for the engagement and encouraged him to continue supporting his constituents to help uplift the image of Suaman Constituency and the Western North Region as a whole.

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