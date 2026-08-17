Health Ministry hands over 30 ambulances to National Security for refurbishment

The Ministry of Health (MoH), in collaboration with the National Ambulance Service (NAS), has handed over 30 ambulances to National Security for refurbishment as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s emergency medical response system.

The ambulances, which have been stationed at the Ghana Air Force Base at Burma Camp in Accra, will be restored and integrated into the National Ambulance Service fleet to improve timely pre-hospital emergency care across the country.

According to the NAS, the exercise follows legal clearance from the Office of the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Justice, which authorised the Ministry of Health to retrieve and assess the vehicles for operational use.

An initial technical assessment has already been conducted by the State Transport Company (STC), with further inspections expected to determine the extent of repairs required before the ambulances are certified roadworthy.

The keys to the 30 vehicles were formally handed over to a representative of National Security, who will oversee the refurbishment process.

Following the rehabilitation, each ambulance will undergo comprehensive technical and roadworthiness assessments before being deployed for emergency operations.

The Ministry said the initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to recover and restore idle public assets while enhancing the operational capacity of the National Ambulance Service.

The refurbished ambulances are expected to expand the national emergency fleet, improve response times and strengthen access to safe and timely patient transport across the country.

Officials present at the handover included the Legal Adviser to the Minister for Health, Abubakar Mutiu-Rahaman; Board Chairman of the National Ambulance Service, Nana Baffour Kotei Kutin Sraman II; Chief Executive Officer of NAS, Dr George Kojo Owusu; and representatives of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces.

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