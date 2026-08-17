Health | HP News 9 | National

Health Ministry hands over 30 ambulances to National Security for refurbishment

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  17 August 2026 9:42am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ministry of Health (MoH), in collaboration with the National Ambulance Service (NAS), has handed over 30 ambulances to National Security for refurbishment as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s emergency medical response system.

The ambulances, which have been stationed at the Ghana Air Force Base at Burma Camp in Accra, will be restored and integrated into the National Ambulance Service fleet to improve timely pre-hospital emergency care across the country.

According to the NAS, the exercise follows legal clearance from the Office of the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Justice, which authorised the Ministry of Health to retrieve and assess the vehicles for operational use.

An initial technical assessment has already been conducted by the State Transport Company (STC), with further inspections expected to determine the extent of repairs required before the ambulances are certified roadworthy.

The keys to the 30 vehicles were formally handed over to a representative of National Security, who will oversee the refurbishment process.

Following the rehabilitation, each ambulance will undergo comprehensive technical and roadworthiness assessments before being deployed for emergency operations.

The Ministry said the initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to recover and restore idle public assets while enhancing the operational capacity of the National Ambulance Service.

The refurbished ambulances are expected to expand the national emergency fleet, improve response times and strengthen access to safe and timely patient transport across the country.

Officials present at the handover included the Legal Adviser to the Minister for Health, Abubakar Mutiu-Rahaman; Board Chairman of the National Ambulance Service, Nana Baffour Kotei Kutin Sraman II; Chief Executive Officer of NAS, Dr George Kojo Owusu; and representatives of National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group