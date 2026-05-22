Guardiola to leave Man City after 10 years as boss

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Manchester City have confirmed that manager Pep Guardiola will leave the club after Sunday's final match of the season.
Guardiola has led City to 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles in 10 top-flight seasons in charge.
The 55-year-old's final game will be against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.
BBC Sport reported on Monday that City were preparing for Guardiola's departure a year before the end of his contract.
"Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving," said Guardiola. "There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time.
"Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."
Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who worked under Guardiola at City, is the frontrunner to replace the 55-year-old.
The confirmation of Guardiola's exit comes three days after the club were beaten to the 2025-26 Premier League title by Arsenal.
City's draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday meant the Gunners were crowned champions for the first time in 22 years.
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