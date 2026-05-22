Aisha Bengai challenges young women to prioritise business investment over luxury spending

Chief Executive Officer of Benguy Imports, Aisha Bengai, has challenged women to redirect spending on luxury items towards entrepreneurship and long-term wealth creation.

Speaking at the 2026 National Ladies Conference organised by the Young Singles Ministry of the Assemblies of God at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ms Bengai urged participants to focus on building businesses instead of spending heavily on wigs, dresses and other fashion items.

“When the time comes, you can buy them in bulk. Use the little money you have now to start something,” she said during her keynote address.

Addressing thousands of young women at the conference, Ms Bengai encouraged participants to adopt practical approaches to entrepreneurship, stressing that many successful businesses can begin with limited resources and disciplined financial choices.

As part of her presentation, she trained participants on how to use social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp to market products and build customer communities at little or no cost. She advised the women to post consistently, engage audiences and convert online engagement into business opportunities.

She also challenged the perception that significant capital is always required to start a business, encouraging participants to redirect personal spending into entrepreneurial ventures.

“Redirect what you're already spending on appearance. That's GH¢500 monthly on hair? That's your business capital. Start with that and build from there,” she said.

Ms Bengai further shared strategies on sourcing products, pricing goods competitively, reinvesting profits and scaling businesses sustainably as part of what she described as a realistic pathway towards financial independence.

The entrepreneur also used the event to introduce participants to her “One Million Challenge” initiative, a mentorship programme designed to support aspiring business owners seeking to build successful enterprises.

“This is for those who are hungry to make their first one million cedis. If you are lazy, don't join,” she stated.

According to organisers, selected participants from the conference will be grouped, trained and mentored under the initiative at no cost.

The conference also featured presentations from several prominent personalities, including media personality Ms Nancy, who spoke on etiquette and personal presentation.

Other guests included gospel musician Piesie Esther, Chief Executive Officer of Pizza Man, Christian Boakye Yiadom, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Oil Services Ltd, Ivy Apea Owusu, and Dr Abiba Zakariah.

During the programme, Ms Bengai also highlighted a young entrepreneur operating a small wig business, promising to support the business through purchases and online promotion.

Ms Bengai, who founded Benguy Imports, shared parts of her entrepreneurial journey, noting that she started her first business in Belgium at the age of 16 before relocating to Ghana, where she rebuilt after suffering a major financial setback. She said she has since trained more than 30,000 entrepreneurs through her importation and business mentorship programmes.

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