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Registrar of Companies set to delist 318 companies over compliance breaches

Source: adomonline.com  
  22 May 2026 10:13am
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The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has begun processes to strike off 318 companies from Ghana’s Companies Register as part of efforts to strengthen corporate compliance and improve the integrity of business records in the country.

In a statement dated May 19, 2026, the ORC said the action is being taken in line with Section 289(3) of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).

According to the Registrar, the affected companies were published in Volume 40 of the ORC Companies Bulletin released on May 15, 2026, and will be removed from the register within three months unless sufficient cause is shown against the decision.

The ORC further indicated that once the process is completed, the companies will be officially dissolved.

The Registrar explained that the exercise is part of ongoing regulatory enforcement aimed at ensuring the accuracy, credibility, and reliability of Ghana’s Companies Register.

The Office also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening compliance with corporate regulations while promoting higher standards of governance and business transparency.

The development serves as a strong warning to companies that fail to meet statutory filing obligations, as authorities intensify efforts to sanitise the corporate sector and enforce compliance standards.

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