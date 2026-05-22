2026 World Cup: No Foden, Trent and Palmer as Tuchel names England squad for tournament

Thomas Tuchel has named the 26 players who will have the honour of representing England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Led by captain Harry Kane, the selection was revealed in a live show broadcast from Wembley Stadium via the official England app. This will be the first destination for all supporters wanting to stay connected to the Three Lions this summer.

The England squad was announced with a special film soundtracked by The Beatles’ iconic Come Together.

Filmed in New York and directed by Keane Shaw and Pete Martin, the film sees each player’s name brought to life across a New York cityscape, from music venues to cinemas, weaving in subtle references to The Beatles and the cultural impact they had on the United States during the 1960s and beyond.

Aside from the Arsenal and Crystal Palace contingent involved in two European club finals who will arrive later, the squad will come together from Monday 1 June at their prep camp in Palm Beach, Florida. After two warm-up fixtures, the whole group will then head to the team’s permanent tournament base in Kansas City on Saturday 13 June.

"It is truly exciting and a great privilege to be able to name an England squad for the World Cup," said Tuchel.

"It has been a tough process to decide on the nomination, but I have full belief in this group of players. They all deserve their place. The squad and everyone involved with the team will give all we can to make the country proud. We know they are behind us and we hope for a very special summer.”

Selection headlines include Kane captaining England at his third World Cup, equalling the record set by Billy Wright in 1950, 1954 and 1958.

Jordan Pickford, John Stones and Marcus Rashford will also be appearing at their third World Cup, while Jordan Henderson will be making a Three Lions’ record-equalling fourth appearance in the finals alongside Sir Bobby Charlton. It will be his seventh major tournament, equalling Lucy Bronze’s all-time England record of UEFA EURO and World Cup finals’ appearances.

Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka will all be at their second World Cup, while there are first appearances on the global stage for fellow EURO 2024 squad members Dean Henderson, Marc Guéhi, Ezri Konsa, Kobbie Mainoo, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney, along with Reece James.



In all, nine players will be making their senior tournament bow – James Trafford, Tino Livramento, Nico O’Reilly, Djed Spence, Dan Burn, Jarell Quansah, Elliot Anderson, Noni Madueke and Morgan Rogers. Livramento, Quansah and Anderson were part of the squad that won the UEFA MU21 EURO last summer, emulating the achievement of Trafford, Gordon and Madueke in 2023. Jason Steele will travel as a training goalkeeper.



England will prepare for the World Cup with fixtures against New Zealand in Tampa and Costa Rica in Orlando on 6 and 10 June respectively, with tickets still on sale for those games, before beginning their finals campaign against Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday, 17 June. Further Group L matches will follow against Ghana in Boston on Tuesday, 23 June and Panama in New York/New Jersey on Saturday, 27 June.

The Squad



Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City)



Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)



Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)



Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

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