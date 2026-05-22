See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on Friday May 22

The Ghana Grid Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana have scheduled planned and emergency maintenance exercises across the Volta and Ashanti Regions for Friday, May 22, 2026, with engineers set to undertake critical infrastructure upgrades that will temporarily disrupt power supply to several communities.

According to advisories issued by the power distributor, the outages will commence at 9:00 am across affected areas, with durations varying depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.

In the Volta Region, two separate planned maintenance operations have been scheduled. The first will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting Kpataxoe, Tsita, Tongor, Atoklokpo, Dzakiti, Tsanakpe, Fantikope, Agordeke, Dzemeni, and surrounding areas. A second exercise will run from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, affecting Bowiri, Apenkwa, Bodada, Jasikan, and the surrounding areas.

In the Ashanti Region, GRIDCo will undertake emergency maintenance works at the Asawinso Bulk Supply Point from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting a sweeping list of communities, including Chirano, Nambro, Subri, Anwiaso, Akyease, Kwamekrom, Bibiani, Mensin Gold mining company, Tanodumase, KD Sreso, Nyinahin, Kuffour Camp, Bayerebon, Nagole, Ntobroso, Adobewura, Akorabokrom, Agogoso, Anwiafutu, Kotokuom, Anyinamso 1 and 2, and surrounding areas. The eight-hour outage will impact mining operations in the area, including Mensin Gold.

In its public notices, the ECG and GRIDCo extended their apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience that such technical interventions inevitably cause to both domestic and commercial activities.

The company reassured the public that the exercises are necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network and to ultimately deliver improved service to consumers across the regions.

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