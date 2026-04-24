Kumasi to see improved power supply within six months – ECG MD

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured residents of Kumasi and the wider Ashanti Region of significant improvements in power supply within the next six months, following recent disruptions that have affected economic and social activities.

Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Kpekpena, said the company is undertaking both immediate and long-term system upgrades, including enhancements to distribution lines between bulk supply points and substations, as well as the installation of at least 300 additional transformers.

Mr Kpekpena, together with a technical team from the company’s head office, recently undertook a working visit to the Ashanti Region to assess ongoing power challenges. Several parts of the region have continued to experience intermittent outages, affecting businesses and household activities.

Under its GH¢3.46 billion capital investment programme, ECG is implementing major infrastructure upgrades aimed at ensuring reliable and sustained electricity supply across the region. The programme covers critical components of the distribution chain, including bulk supply points (BSPs), high-voltage transmission lines, primary substations, power transformers, distribution transformers, low-voltage networks and customer metering systems.

Among the key projects is the upgrade of the Boadi–Kaase–Ridge transmission line, where conductors are being replaced from 265 square millimetres to 400 square millimetres, All Aluminium Alloy Conductors (AAAC) at an estimated cost of 6.8 million dollars.

To further enhance reliability, ECG is constructing a critical link between the Anwomaso Bulk Supply Point and the Airport Substation, a project valued at approximately 10.5 million dollars. The link is expected to stabilise supply across the metropolis and provide an alternative route during system faults.

Manager for Special Projects at ECG, Frederick Kwabena Bediako, explained that some challenges have slowed early completion of the projects.

“We’ve started overhead, going up with the towers. We’re going to put conductors on them. Because we are sharing the same right of way with Ghana Grid Company, which is also constructing bigger towers and converting their lines into double circuits, there is an obstruction,” he noted.

Despite the challenges, Mr Kpekpena expressed confidence that residents would begin to see noticeable improvements in electricity supply soon.

“Each project and its specific timeline. Within six months, residents of Kumasi should start seeing real improvement in power supply. Also, by the end of the year, we hope to resolve all bottlenecks,” he assured.

The power disruptions have also affected water production in the region. In March alone, outages significantly reduced output by the Ghana Water Limited, cutting productivity at the Barekese Water Treatment Plant by about 30 per cent.

ECG has, however, pledged to complete new transmission lines to the Barekese facility within the next three months to provide sustained and alternative power distribution routes that will improve water production for Greater Kumasi.

Commending the ongoing interventions, Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene urged ECG management to expedite the works to improve power reliability across the region. He also emphasised the need for timely communication with residents regarding planned outages and maintenance activities.

Meanwhile, ECG disclosed that plans are underway to construct a third Bulk Supply Point in the region, with efforts ongoing to secure funding for the project. The new facility is expected to enhance power transmission and distribution capacity across the Ashanti Region.

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