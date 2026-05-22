AMA donates streetlights to improve security and trading conditions at Kantamanto Market

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has donated streetlights to traders at Kantamanto Market as part of efforts to improve visibility, security and general trading conditions within the market.

The donation, comprising eight boxes containing two streetlights each, was presented to the traders following earlier engagements between the Assembly and market leaders on the need to improve lighting in the area.

Leading the presentation on behalf of the Assembly, the Deputy Director in charge of the 24-Hour Economy Office at the AMA, Nii Sakum Korley, said the initiative formed part of the Assembly’s response to concerns raised by market leadership over poor lighting conditions.

According to him, the Assembly recognised the urgent need to improve visibility around the market, particularly during early morning and evening trading hours.

Mr Korley explained that the initial batch of 16 streetlights would allow installation works to begin while the Assembly worked to secure additional lights for the market.

He assured traders that the AMA remained committed to improving safety and creating a more convenient environment for business activities.

The streetlights were presented by the Policy Advisor to the Mayor of Accra, Paul Oblie Laryea, following discussions with market leaders.

Receiving the items on behalf of the traders, the President of Kantamanto Market, Opoku Afreh, described the donation as a historic gesture and praised the Assembly for the support.

He said it was the first time the Assembly had made such a donation to traders at the market, adding that the gesture demonstrated the AMA’s willingness to listen to the concerns of traders and respond positively to their needs.

Mr Afreh further urged traders to cooperate with AMA officials in the payment of approved fees and other obligations.

He reminded traders that operating within the market came with responsibilities and cautioned against resisting lawful payments.

He also advised traders to produce receipts whenever requested by authorised AMA officials and encouraged them to channel concerns through the market leadership rather than engaging in confrontations with Assembly officers.

The donation is expected to improve lighting conditions within the market and strengthen collaboration between the AMA and stakeholders at Kantamanto Market.

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