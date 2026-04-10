Old Tafo MP rolls out street lights project to boost security and night-time economy

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has rolled out a major street lighting initiative aimed at improving security and boosting economic activity across key communities in the constituency.

The project, dubbed the Street Lights Project, is targeting areas including Tafo, Nhyieso, Abed, Pankrono, and Adabraka, where residents have long complained about poor visibility and safety concerns at night.

For years, inadequate street lighting in these communities has exposed residents to heightened security risks while limiting movement and commercial activities after dark.

However, the intervention by the MP seeks to directly address these challenges through the installation and rehabilitation of street lights.

According to the lawmaker, the initiative is expected to enhance public safety by deterring criminal activity, while also creating an enabling environment for traders and small businesses that depend on evening operations.

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