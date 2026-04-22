Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah distributes 10,000 mathematical sets to BECE candidates

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has announced another successful edition of his annual educational support initiative for candidates preparing to sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a post shared on Wednesday, April 22, the legislator highlighted his continued commitment to improving educational outcomes within his constituency.

As part of this year’s intervention, the MP revealed that 10,000 mathematical sets were distributed to students across Old Tafo.

The exercise, he noted, is aimed at equipping candidates with the essential tools needed to effectively prepare for and write their examinations, particularly in mathematics, a core subject in the BECE.

Mr Assafuah emphasised that the initiative forms part of a broader effort to reduce barriers to education and ensure that no student is disadvantaged due to a lack of basic learning materials.

He reiterated his belief that investing in education remains one of the most impactful ways to secure the future of young people and promote long-term national development.

The Old Tafo MP further assured constituents that such interventions would be sustained and expanded where possible.

He stressed his unwavering commitment to empowering the youth through education, expressing confidence that the beneficiaries would be better positioned to excel in their examinations and future academic pursuits.

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