National

Vincent Assafuah accuses Sports Minister of interfering in Ghana Swimming Association affairs

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  12 May 2026 12:08pm
Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has criticised the Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, over what he describes as unlawful interference in the affairs of the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA).

In a statement on his Facebook on Tuesday, May 12, Mr Assafuah expressed concern about the Ministry’s decision to withdraw recognition of the GSA, warning that the move could damage Ghana’s image within the international sporting community and undermine globally accepted principles governing sports administration.

According to him, the situation has already attracted international attention following a response from World Aquatics, which reportedly reaffirmed that the Ghana Swimming Association remains the sole recognised swimming federation in the country.

“The recent actions by the Minister for Sports and Recreation regarding the withdrawal of recognition of the Ghana Swimming Association raise serious concerns about bad governance, executive overreach, and unlawful interference in the administration of sports in Ghana,” he stated.

He further cautioned that continued interference could expose Ghanaian athletes to uncertainty, sanctions and possible exclusion from major international competitions, including Olympic qualifiers. Assafuah therefore called on the Minister to immediately reverse the decision and allow the association to operate independently.

“The focus must be on protecting athletes, preserving Ghana’s international reputation, and respecting the autonomy of sporting institutions,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group