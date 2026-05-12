Vincent Assafuah accuses Sports Minister of interfering in Ghana Swimming Association affairs

Audio By Carbonatix
Ranking Member on Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has criticised the Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, over what he describes as unlawful interference in the affairs of the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA).
In a statement on his Facebook on Tuesday, May 12, Mr Assafuah expressed concern about the Ministry’s decision to withdraw recognition of the GSA, warning that the move could damage Ghana’s image within the international sporting community and undermine globally accepted principles governing sports administration.
According to him, the situation has already attracted international attention following a response from World Aquatics, which reportedly reaffirmed that the Ghana Swimming Association remains the sole recognised swimming federation in the country.
“The recent actions by the Minister for Sports and Recreation regarding the withdrawal of recognition of the Ghana Swimming Association raise serious concerns about bad governance, executive overreach, and unlawful interference in the administration of sports in Ghana,” he stated.
He further cautioned that continued interference could expose Ghanaian athletes to uncertainty, sanctions and possible exclusion from major international competitions, including Olympic qualifiers. Assafuah therefore called on the Minister to immediately reverse the decision and allow the association to operate independently.
“The focus must be on protecting athletes, preserving Ghana’s international reputation, and respecting the autonomy of sporting institutions,” he added.
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