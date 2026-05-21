World Cup slots do not exist in my office – Sports Minister cautions

Kofi Iddie Adams, Minister for Sports and Recreation has cautioned Ghanaians against fraudsters and middlemen falsely claiming to secure special “World Cup slots” through the Ministry.

He stressed that no slots exist at the Ministry, urging the public to disregard individuals using the tournament to exploit unsuspecting football fans desperate to travel to the mundial.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr. Adams stated that neither the Ministry nor the Oversight Committee had authorised any individual or corporate entity to act on their behalf in collecting money or promising special slots for the World Cup.

“I don’t know what people mean by slots. There is nothing like slots, that has turned our office into something else,” he added.

The Minister stated that the Ministry, through the National Supporters Union, had made deliberate efforts to fairly select representatives across the country to be sponsored.

“The ministry has undertaken a verification and evaluation process involving travel and tour operators interested in facilitating travel arrangements for Ghanaians travelling to the world cup.

We have not given contracts to any travel and tour company. What we did was to take them through a process of verifying to make sure that at least they are up to standard so that nobody gets duped,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency noted that his office remained committed to transparency, stakeholder engagements, athletes welfare and continuous development of sports in Ghana.

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