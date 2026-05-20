Empty rooms and FIFA cancellations – US hotels fear World Cup washout

The 2026 World Cup runs from 11 June to 19 July

The World Cup was supposed to provide a tourism boom for the US, but now the fear is that it may never materialise.

A report, produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), has found that bookings are well below expectations in almost every host city.

The AHLA said this does not align with FIFA's statement that more than five million tickets have been sold, and it creates a risk that "the anticipated economic lift may fall short".

The AHLA is the largest hotel association in the US, representing more than 32,000 properties and over 80% of all franchised hotels.

Its report partially places the blame at FIFA's door, accusing the world football governing body of block-booking far too many rooms for its own use and of creating false demand.

This, the AHLA said, led to artificially high pricing, which, after FIFA cancelled a large number of rooms, has been replaced by a vacuum of availability.

FIFA said it does not recognise this accusation.

Hotels said high match ticket pricing, local transport and tax costs, and the political backdrop have put visitors off.

For the hotels, this World Cup could fall flat.

Fifa bookings 'manufactured artificial demand'

The AHLA said hotels spent years preparing and have made "significant investments" based upon official projections.

A study commissioned by FIFA, released last year, predicted that in the US the World Cup could create 185,000 jobs, adding $17.2bn (£12.7bn) in gross domestic product.

The hotels were planning for an influx of international travellers who book longer stays and spend more.

But the AHLA said fewer overseas fans "threatens the broader economic impact" with just over three weeks until the opening game on 11 June.

The AHLA said the large-scale bookings made by FIFA in all cities "shaped revenue forecasts, staffing plans and preparations".

It said this booking policy "manufactured artificial demand" and masked the fact that tourist flow is going to be lower than predicted.

Up to 70% of rooms reserved by FIFA in Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Seattle have been cancelled, the AHLA said.

In a statement, FIFA rejected the AHLA's claims and said it had adhered to agreements with hotel chains.

"All room releases were conducted in line with contractually agreed timelines with hotel partners - a standard practice for an event of this scale," a Fifa spokesperson said.

"In many cases, room releases were made ahead of established deadlines to further accommodate requests from hotels.

"Throughout the planning process, FIFA's accommodations team maintained consistent discussions with hotel stakeholders, including room block adjustments, agreeing to rates, confirming room types and regular reporting, supported by town hall and ongoing communication."

Prices spiked after the draw was made, as soon as fans knew which cities their teams would be in.

There has been a gradual fall since then, reportedly by a further 20% in recent weeks.

But this could be too late to entice fans back.

Hotel prices in cities like Boston are still more than $300 (£224) a night, and most fans are working to a lower budget.

Chris Hancock, an England fan who has been to four World Cups, told BBC Sport that his group of five are travelling on an accommodation budget of $75 (£56) per person per night.

They will hire a car in each city and book a mix of hotels and Airbnb accommodation between 45 minutes to an hour away.

"We always tend to stay out of town a little bit and cut the cost that way, so we're not in the middle of Dallas, Boston or New York," Hancock said.

"If you're out of the city centres where everything's happening, you can get some cheaper deals.

"We're working within that budget. And at the minute we should be well under that."

The AHLA told BBC Sport it "expects occupancy to strengthen in June and July".

"We know that many fans are still waiting on tickets and schedules to become clearer before finalising plans," a spokesperson said.

"We believe bookings will pick up in the weeks ahead. Hotels are ready to welcome guests and ensure that they have the best possible experience."

Airbnb says the World Cup is on course to be the "biggest hosting event in Airbnb's history", overtaking the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Hotels might need to rely on making gains in the knockout rounds, when fans have to make bookings at short notice.

But the World Cup seems unlikely to generate the revenue that was predicted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.