Spain midfielder Fermin Lopez ruled out of World Cup

Spain midfielder Fermin Lopez has been ruled out of the World Cup with a broken bone in his foot.

The 23-year-old fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during Barcelona's 3-1 La Liga win against Real Betis on Sunday.

The Spanish champions did not give a timeframe for his return.

"The operation went very well and I'm already looking forward to coming back stronger, both physically and mentally," Lopez wrote on Instagram.

"Life and football can be cruel when you least expect it or deserve it. But you have to accept that it's all part of the journey.

"It's a very tough time for me and yet another challenge in my career that I will overcome - of that you can be sure.

"Now it's time to support the national team and my team-mates from home."

Lopez has seven Spain caps and was likely to have been named in the squad, which will be named on Monday, for the World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Spain begin their campaign against Cape Verde on 15 June before playing Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H.

Lopez scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 48 games for Barcelona in all competitions this season despite twice suffering a groin injury.

He played 28 minutes of Spain's successful Euro 2024 campaign.

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