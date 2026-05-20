ORAL delivering results, more cases ahead – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Audio By Carbonatix
Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the government is fulfilling its promise under Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL), insisting that ongoing prosecutions prove the initiative is active and lawful.
Speaking on PM Express on Monday, the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP rejected claims that the Mahama administration had failed to act on corruption allegations against former public officials.
“As for what people think or make of the conduct of public officials, they are entitled to say so, but you can only hold people accountable for the promises they make,” he said.
According to him, ORAL was clearly captured in the NDC’s manifesto and was never presented as a campaign of arbitrary arrests or extrajudicial punishment.
“So Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) is in our manifesto. What do we say in our manifesto? We say in our manifesto that we will take steps to hold everybody who is believed to have abused their office or engage in corruption accountable.”
He stressed that President John Dramani Mahama had never promised to jail people outside the law.
“The president has never said anywhere that he will jail anybody extrajudicially. He says there will be ORAL and we will recover as much as we can, and then punish people.”
Mr Kwakye Ofosu argued that the government’s actions already show the anti-corruption drive is underway.
“That is ongoing. You can attest to the fact that there are at least 10 or so people in court as we speak.”
He said some of the prosecutions have moved at an unusual speed compared to past corruption cases.
“In some instances, it is some of the fastest prosecutions that we’ve seen in terms of the timelines and the days by which the cases were sent to court.”
The government spokesperson also hinted that more prosecutions are on the way, disclosing that he remains in constant contact with the Attorney General over developments.
“There’s more that will follow, because I’m in regular touch with the attorney general, and he briefs me regularly on what he’s doing.”
He added that the Attorney General would soon address the public on the progress made under the ORAL initiative.
“One of these days, he will do a public briefing.”
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