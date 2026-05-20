Our players deserve to be at 2026 World Cup – Medeama coach

Audio By Carbonatix
Medeama SC head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has backed his players to be included in Ghana’s squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign following the club’s Ghana Premier League triumph.
Tanko guided the Yellow and Mauve to their second league title in a row in dominant fashion, sealing the title with a game to spare after recording 17 wins and just five defeats during the season.
Amidst Medeama’s remarkable season there is intensified calls for more home based players to be given opportunities in the Black Stars setup as Ghana prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking to Nhyria FM, the former Ghana international expressed confidence that some of his standout performers deserve national team recognition.
“I expect our players to be in the team. We have produced at least four players to the national team — Mamadu Kamaradini, Prince Owusu, Kelvin Nkrumah and Salim Adams,” Tanko said.
He was particularly full of praise for midfielder Salim Adams, who has 12 goals in 28 games, insisting the talented player deserves to win the league’s Player of the Season award.
“Salim Adams deserves the Player of the Season award. If you look at the performance, every coach in Ghana can testify that there is no doubt he is outstanding,” he added.
Tanko also revealed his long-standing relationship with the midfielder, explaining how he has helped shape the player’s development over the years.
“I have known him since his time in the U-17 national team. He is my relative and I have also taken him to U-23 tournaments, so I know his abilities and when to push him to the best. We know his strength, power and pace. He listened to our advice and changed his attitude,” Tanko stated.
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