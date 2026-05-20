Roads Ministry commends GCB Bank, Timeline & Innovation LTD for powering Mahama’s “Big Push” agenda

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has praised GCB Bank and Timeline & Innovation Company Limited for their significant contribution towards the successful implementation of Ghana’s ambitious “Big Push” industrial and infrastructure development agenda.

The commendation came during the commissioning ceremony of a newly acquired fleet of heavy-duty construction and logistics equipment by Timeline Innovation at the company’s corporate office in East Legon, Accra, on Tuesday, May 19.

The high-profile event brought together the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Timeline & Innovation, the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, His Eminence the Chief Imam, executives and board members of GCB Bank PLC, including the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Managing Director , Head of Personal Banking, as well as members of the media and other distinguished guests.

New Equipment to Boost Infrastructure Delivery

The newly commissioned equipment included tipper trucks, service trucks, water tankers, flatbeds, bulldozers, graders, excavators, wheel loaders, backhoes, steel rollers and tyre rollers.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s operational capacity and accelerate the execution of major infrastructure projects across the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Agbodza, the Deputy Minister Alhassan Suhuyini described the occasion as a reflection of the government’s commitment to building the kind of Ghana envisioned under the Big Push agenda.

He said the initiative was never intended to remain merely a campaign message, but rather a practical vision designed to transform the country through infrastructure development and industrial growth.

GCB Bank Commended for Supporting Contractors

Mr Suhuyini credited President John Dramani Mahama as the visionary behind the Big Push agenda, noting that the programme had created opportunities for collaboration between government, local contractors and indigenous financial institutions.

He particularly commended GCB Bank PLC for playing a critical role in supporting contractors working on road and infrastructure projects nationwide, revealing that more than 60 per cent of contractors under the ministry were actively on site because of financial support received from the bank.

“Can you imagine what would have happened to the vision if we did not have an indigenous bank willing to bet on the President’s vision?” he asked.

“Today’s gathering is truly a celebration of building the Ghana we want together.”

Timeline Innovation Described as a Star Performer

Mr Suhuyini also singled out Timeline Innovation for exceptional performance under the Big Push agenda, describing the company as one of the ministry’s leading contractors.

According to him, Timeline Innovation had consistently remained ahead of schedule on several project sites, setting an example for other contractors in the sector.

“Timeline Innovation is showing us that projects can indeed be delivered within schedule,” he said. “Their performance makes our determination to ensure all projects are completed on time even more meaningful.”

GCB’s Role in National Development Highlighted

The Deputy Minister further praised GCB Bank for its longstanding and often understated role in supporting Ghana’s construction sector.

“For years, GCB has been a steadfast partner working behind the scenes, without fanfare, to ensure that the engine of national development keeps turning,” he stated.

He explained that the bank had supported both small-scale contractors and large construction firms by providing the capital required to execute projects across the country.

“As we see new roads connecting our communities and new structures rising in our skyline, let us remember the invisible pillar that held them down,” he added.

Call for Continued Collaboration

Mr Suhuyini congratulated Timeline Innovation for what he described as a bold and strategic investment that would create employment opportunities and strengthen the company’s operational capacity.

“On behalf of the Honourable Minister and the entire Ministry of Roads and Highways, we want to congratulate Timeline Innovation for this bold initiative,” he said.

He also thanked GCB Bank for its continued support to contractors and encouraged more businesses to take advantage of such partnerships to contribute to national development.

“We pray that many will utilise this support to the benefit of this country and to the glory of God,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.