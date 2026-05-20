2026 World Cup: Rak-Sakyi, Prince Amoako among Black Stars players in camp for Mexico friendly

Audio By Carbonatix
Twenty-two players have currently reported to the Black Stars camp in Puebla ahead of the friendly game against Mexico.
Ghana will face one of the 2026 World Cup co-hosts as part of their preparations for the global tournament which starts next month.
The squad, which consists of home-based players, debutants and a few returnees, has already began preparations for the game.
There are currently 22 of them in camp, which is being overseen by assistant coach Desmond Ofei and a few of the technical team.
David Oduro, Terry Yegbe, Jan Kwasi Gyamerah and Jerry Afriyie, who were all not part of the initial squad list, have joined the team.
Here is an update on the players with the team in Mexico:
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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