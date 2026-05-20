Sports Fund must contribute to Ghana’s GDP – Dr Wuaku

The Administrator of Ghana’s Sports Fund, Dr David Wuaku, has revealed the Fund's broader ambition of transforming sports into a major economic driver for Ghana.

Dr Wuaku explained that the Fund aims to support sports development initiatives capable of creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and contributing significantly to the national economy.

“The mandate of this fund is not just to mobilise funds and share for federations, but to mobilise funds to develop sports and sports for development,” he said.

He said this to the press when the Fund’s Board visited the Manhyia Palace to brief the Asantehene on the objectives and long-term vision of the Ghana Sports Fund.

“We are looking at bringing sports to become a line on the GDP of Ghana,” Dr Wuaku noted.

Established under the Ghana Sports Fund Act, the Fund is mandated to mobilise, manage, and invest resources towards sports development, athlete welfare, infrastructure expansion, and talent development across the country.

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