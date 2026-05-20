Boxing

Boxing: Ivan Bruce-Cudjoe, Rabbon Dodoo to contest for presidency

Source: Victor Atsu Tamakloe   
  20 May 2026 10:52am
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Ivan Bruce-Cudjoe and Rabbon Dodoo will contest for the presidency of the Ghana Boxing Authority on June 4, 2026, the Inetrim Management Committee (IMC) has confirmed.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the Samir Captan led IMC also disclosed that Ernest Ofori and Roger Barnor will cost for the position of 1st vice president.

David Bishop, Ellis Quaye and Moshud Zaid will also contest for the 2nd vice present position.

The Executive Board membership contest is also between Alhaji Tofiki Murtala, Yusif Maraka Nanor, Samuel Opoku Amoah, Bernard Tetteh Nartey, Shadrack Quaye, Derek Nii Asai Ankrah and Lawrence Carl Lokko.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Awuku will run unopposed for the position of treasure.

Following the closure of nominations, vetting of the nominees will now take place on Thursday, April 21, 2026 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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