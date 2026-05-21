Parliament risks failing Ghanaians if galamsey crisis persists – ACEPA

Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr Rasheed Draman

Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr Rasheed Draman, has warned that Parliament and government risk failing Ghanaians if urgent steps are not taken to address illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Ahead of the reconvening of the Ninth Parliament, Dr Draman described illegal mining as the country’s most critical national challenge, cautioning that its environmental and social consequences continue to threaten livelihoods, water bodies and the country’s long-term future.

He stressed that state institutions could no longer afford to treat the issue as routine, insisting that the new parliamentary sitting must produce practical interventions and stronger accountability measures to tackle the growing menace.

“One key issue that Parliament, government and state apparatus has failed Ghanaians is the issue of galamsey. We cannot take our eyes off this issue. It is an existential issue and if we don’t take care we are all going to be consumed by the devastating outcomes that are already engulfing all of us,” he stated.

Dr Draman made the remarks during an interview on Channel One TV, where he called on lawmakers to intensify oversight and demonstrate greater seriousness in safeguarding the country’s natural resources and environmental future.

“Again like I called on Parliament the last time before the first meeting, I am still calling on Parliament to solve our problems. There is no one problem that is of a major concern in this country at the moment than galamsey. If that matter is not dealt with, we might as well say government has failed and Parliament has failed,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.