National Peace Council urges calm over rising political tensions

The National Peace Council (NPC)

The National Peace Council has called for calm and restraint amid rising political tensions in the country following the recent arrests of some political actors over comments alleged to have breached Ghana’s laws.

In a press release issued in Accra on May 20, the Council expressed concern about the growing tensions and urged all sides to uphold peace and democratic principles.

“The National Peace Council is deeply concerned about the rising political tensions following recent arrests of some political actors based on comments they allegedly made that purportedly flout on the laws of the country,” the statement said.

The Council reminded Ghanaians that respect for the rule of law, due process, and constitutional rights remained essential to the country’s democracy. It also appealed to actors in the media and public spaces to exercise moderation and tolerance.

“The rule of law, due process, and respect for constitutional rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana are non-negotiable pillars of our democracy,” the Council stated.

The NPC further urged security and judicial institutions to discharge their duties with professionalism, transparency, and impartiality while safeguarding the rights of citizens.

It also cautioned political parties, communicators, and supporters against inflammatory rhetoric that could incite unrest.

“We call on Political Parties, their Communicators and Actors to refrain from making unsubstantiated, inflammatory statements and actions that has the potential to incite violence in the country,” the statement added.

The Council also appealed to political commentators both in Ghana and abroad to be mindful of their public utterances and their effect on national cohesion.

As part of efforts to de-escalate tensions, the Council announced plans to engage political party leaders through its quarterly trust-building platform.

“Ghana’s stability depends on our ability to disagree in our public discourse without resorting to abusive language or violence,” the Council said, adding that a meeting with party leadership would be held in the coming days to seek lasting solutions to the situation.

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