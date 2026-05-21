Germany commends Ghana on completion of IMF programme

Audio By Carbonatix
The German Embassy in Accra has congratulated the government and people of Ghana on the successful conclusion of the country’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 20, the Embassy noted that under the programme, Ghana recorded notable economic gains, including a significant decline in inflation, a stronger and more stable currency, improved foreign reserves and overall robust economic performance.
Germany also highlighted its role in supporting Ghana throughout the period, particularly through the successful completion of a bilateral debt restructuring agreement, which it said contributed to stabilising the country’s macroeconomic environment.
Reaffirming its commitment to Ghana’s development, the Embassy expressed optimism that the country would consolidate the gains achieved under the programme.
“We look forward to Ghana consolidating these hard-won gains and continuing on its path towards sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Germany remains a committed and reliable partner, ready to deepen our partnership in the years ahead,” it stated.
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