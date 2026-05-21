National

Germany commends Ghana on completion of IMF programme

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  21 May 2026 5:06am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The German Embassy in Accra has congratulated the government and people of Ghana on the successful conclusion of the country’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 20, the Embassy noted that under the programme, Ghana recorded notable economic gains, including a significant decline in inflation, a stronger and more stable currency, improved foreign reserves and overall robust economic performance.

Germany also highlighted its role in supporting Ghana throughout the period, particularly through the successful completion of a bilateral debt restructuring agreement, which it said contributed to stabilising the country’s macroeconomic environment.

Reaffirming its commitment to Ghana’s development, the Embassy expressed optimism that the country would consolidate the gains achieved under the programme.

“We look forward to Ghana consolidating these hard-won gains and continuing on its path towards sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Germany remains a committed and reliable partner, ready to deepen our partnership in the years ahead,” it stated.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group