Armwrestling – Prisons Boss Baffoe-Bonnie hosts officers to a luncheon

The Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mrs. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie (Esq.), has reaffirmed her commitment to sports development by hosting officers and athletes of the Prisons Armwrestling team to a special luncheon in Accra.

The event, which brought together officers, athletes, referees and officials of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), was held to celebrate the impressive achievements of the Prisons team during the just-ended Africa Armwrestling Championship in Accra and to motivate them ahead of future competitions.

Addressing the occasion, Mrs. Baffoe-Bonnie praised the athletes for their discipline, dedication and commitment to excellence, noting that their exploits in armwrestling continue to raise the flag of the Ghana Prisons Service high both locally and internationally.

She described sports as an important avenue for promoting unity, fitness, teamwork and mental toughness within the security services and encouraged the athletes to remain focused and strive for greater laurels.

A touching moment at the luncheon saw members of the team presenting medals and honours won at various competitions to the Director-General in appreciation of her continuous support and encouragement.

Athletes and officials who presented their honours included Prince Affum, Henry Otoo, Daniel Acquah, Mabel Yeboah, Rashida Abubakar and referee Frema Abigail.

Present at the event were the President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Vice President, and the technical staff of GAF, who commended the Ghana Prisons Service for its growing investment in armwrestling development.

The GAF leadership noted that the Prisons team had become one of the strongest institutional forces in Ghana armwrestling, contributing immensely to the growth and popularity of the sport.

The luncheon also offered an opportunity for interaction between management and the athletes, with discussions centred on improving performance, nurturing talent and preparing the team for upcoming national and continental championships.

The Ghana Prisons Service has over the years produced some of the country’s top armwrestlers and continues to play a significant role in the advancement of the sport in Ghana.

Credit: www.ghanaarmwrestling.org

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