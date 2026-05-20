Samuel Jinapor raises concerns over Abronye DC’s continued detention, warns against ‘culture of silence’

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Committee, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor has criticised the continued detention of Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), describing the development as a troubling sign for Ghana’s democracy and the administration of justice.

In a post shared on Facebook on Wednesday, May 20, the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister argued that the criminal justice system must not be used as a tool to suppress political opposition or public commentary.

Mr Jinapor, who currently serves as the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Committee, stated that the detention of Abronye DC raises “important concerns about justice and consistency in the administration of our criminal justice system”.

According to Mr Jinapor, one of the foundational principles of Ghana’s justice system is the presumption of innocence, under which every accused person is deemed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.

He further stressed that bail should never be used as a punitive measure, citing the landmark Supreme Court case Kpebu v Attorney-General as authority for the proposition that even persons accused of serious offences such as murder, treason, and robbery are entitled to be considered for bail.

The lawmaker explained that courts are ordinarily guided by several factors when determining bail applications, including the likelihood of the accused attending trial, the possibility of interference with investigations, the seriousness of the charge, and the availability of fixed residence and reliable sureties.

“These considerations are meant to balance the right to personal liberty with the proper administration of justice,” he noted.

Mr Jinapor maintained that where the evidence presented does not sufficiently support the charges preferred against an accused person, courts are obliged to grant bail. He argued that this principle was relevant in the case involving Abronye DC.

Beyond the immediate legal questions surrounding the case, Mr Jinapor raised broader concerns about what he described as an emerging pattern of criminal prosecutions involving members and sympathisers of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He claimed that in recent months, several NPP politicians, communicators, and commentators had faced criminal proceedings over statements made in the media or on public platforms.

“While each case must be considered on its own facts, the pattern creates a development that cannot be ignored,” he said.

The MP cautioned against the use of criminal proceedings to address matters that may ordinarily fall under civil law, particularly defamation.

“The criminal justice system must not be seen as the avenue for addressing political speech or public commentary,” he argued, adding that allegations of false or defamatory statements are already catered for under civil legal processes.

Mr Jinapor warned that the continued prosecution of opposition voices could create what he termed “an emerging culture of silence” within Ghana’s democratic space.

He alleged that the criminal justice system appeared to be “deployed to silence the NPP in order to allow the Government of the day to proceed without being held accountable”.

The statement echoed recent calls by Mahamudu Bawumia and Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin for Abronye DC to be granted bail immediately.

Mr Jinapor urged “all adherents and promoters of democracy in Ghana” to support those calls and to defend constitutional freedoms and political plurality.

“It is important that public confidence in our justice system is maintained through fairness, consistency, and the absence of any appearance of political selectivity,” he stated.

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