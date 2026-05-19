Abronye DC’s health is deteriorating in detention – Oppong Nkrumah

Audio By Carbonatix
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, counsel for Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has raised concerns over the health and detention conditions of his client, alleging that Abronye's situation has worsened significantly while in custody.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News on Tuesday, May 19, Oppong Nkrumah said Abronye DC has been held since Wednesday, May 13, and described his current state as "dire".
Oppong Nkrumah further alleged that lawyers have been denied access to Abronye DC, while he remains in custody of the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI).
“They are not allowing the lawyers access to see him since Wednesday. When you go to the BNI, they say it is a police case. When you go to the police, they send you back. It has been back and forth,” he claimed.
He said the only person permitted to briefly see Abronye DC was his wife, who visited him on Saturday.
“Her feedback to us is that his health is deteriorating significantly. He was already unwell and had recently travelled out of the country for treatment. His condition has worsened, and he is in a dire situation,” Oppong Nkrumah alleged.
The outspoken politician was rearrested on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, just weeks after he had earlier been granted bail in connection with allegations of misinformation and offensive public statements.
The former information minister condemned what he described as deliberate attempts to isolate the detained politician and suppress dissenting voices, calling for due process and transparency in the handling of the matter.
He also accused authorities of delaying the legal process, stating that a court order denying bail took seven days to be made available to the defence.
“A simple refusal of a bail application should not take seven days for the order to be drafted. It was only in the last hour after my first interview that my lawyers informed me that the court registrars had finally furnished us with a copy of the order,” he said.
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