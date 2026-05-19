NPP questions Circuit Court 9 ruling in Abronye DC case

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has raised concerns about judicial proceedings in the case involving the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, questioning what he describes as an unusual ruling delivered at Circuit Court 9.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, May 19, Mr Boakye alleged that certain aspects of the court’s ruling appeared inconsistent with constitutional principles and suggested possible undue influence in the judicial process.

He claimed that the ruling appeared to suggest that although all persons are equal before the law under the 1992 Constitution, “some are above the law,” a position he described as troubling and contrary to democratic principles.

"In the Abronye DC case, interestingly, it looks like they've employed some elements within the judiciary. And I keep saying, Circuit Court 9, I don't know what the government has planted there. That is the place where we have this strange and weird ruling. A judge can say that yes, in the 1992 Constitution, all of us are equal before the law, but some are above the law," he said.

He further alleged that the judgment gave the impression of being premeditated rather than developed solely from courtroom proceedings, describing it as “a well-prepared or written ruling for the person who just comes to deliver.”

Responding to a question on whether he was implying government influence over judicial outcomes at Circuit Court 9, Mr Boakye said his comments reflected his personal belief, adding that the nature of the ruling was “mind-boggling.”

His remarks come amid the continued detention of Abronye DC, who was remanded for two weeks on Wednesday, May 13, as investigations continue into allegations relating to misinformation and offensive public comments that were heard by a judge in Circuit Court 9.

He was first arrested on April 13 on charges of false publication and making statements allegedly capable of causing fear and panic. He was later granted bail and subsequently rearrested as investigations intensified.

The developments have triggered political debate, with the NPP questioning the legality and fairness of the process surrounding his detention and calling for strict adherence to due process.

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