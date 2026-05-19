Gold Fields Lease Renewal: Why the IEA’s case for resource nationalism fails the reality rest

Over the past week, the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) held a press conference urging the Government of Ghana not to renew Gold Fields’ mining lease. The argument advanced was that the concession should instead be granted to a local owner. Two former senior officials from Ghana’s judiciary and legislature spoke at the event, lending it the weight of a pro-resource-nationalism platform.



Across Africa, resource nationalism is gaining traction. As a Ghanaian, I support any strategy that helps our country capture greater value from its natural resources. But how we pursue that goal matters.



Ghana has built a reputation for creating a stable, investment-friendly environment for both local and foreign businesses. In mining, successive statutory and fiscal frameworks have been designed to attract foreign capital from prospecting through to production. Large-scale firms like Gold Fields have operated within these frameworks and, on record, have consistently met their tax and environmental obligations.



Reinvestment in Tarkwa: Gold Fields vs Government

The ongoing discourse surrounding the lease renewal for Gold Fields in Ghana presents a complex challenge. Calls for the government to deny renewal on grounds of underdevelopment in mining communities are unfair. A careful examination of the economic realities, regulatory frameworks and corporate contributions reveals a far more intricate picture.

Beyond compliance, Gold Fields, a company articulating a vision of "creating an enduring world beyond mining”, has, as part of sustaining its social license, invested significantly in the socio-economic development of its host communities. As a native of the Wassa Fiase area, which includes Tarkwa, I can attest that mining firms like Gold Fields have often stepped in as development partners where government presence has been limited. These initiatives were made possible by the mine's operational growth from 24,000oz at acquisition to over 500,000oz annually.

It is noteworthy that despite corporate social responsibility (CSR) being a voluntary endeavour under current laws and the existing lease agreement, Gold Fields has consistently gone beyond its statutory obligations. The company pioneered a funding model for the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation that allocates 1% of its Profit Before Tax (PBT) plus US$1 per ounce of gold produced to support its initiatives.

A comparative analysis of government social investments and voluntary CSR initiatives by Gold Fields would likely show significant reinvestment of earnings into impact-driven community development projects and programmes. The question for proponents of a "no renewal" stance should be “what is the demonstrable impact of royalties directed through government, which is split into 20% Minerals Development Fund (MDF), 2% Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and the 78% Consolidated Fund in Tarkwa and other mining communities”?

When a company commits substantial capital to a high-risk investment climate, adheres to regulations over many years and positions itself as a partner in development, denying a lease renewal based on generalised claims of underdevelopment without concrete proof of non-compliance with tax and/or environmental obligations appears premature and potentially detrimental.

However, evolving community concerns must be addressed. The socioeconomic and technological landscape has shifted dramatically over the past thirty years. Present economic realities and ESG benchmarks are far more demanding than they were at the inception of the lease. Despite Gold Fields' voluntary contributions, many community members and opinion leaders believe that the level of reinvestment should more closely reflect the immense value derived from the Apinto lands. There are growing calls to formalise and legally enshrine these social commitments in the lease renewal agreement. This is a critical conversation that can, and should be navigated to satisfy the interests of the community, the state and the investor alike.

Gold Fields’ Operations: The True Economic Value to Ghana

The Institute of Economic Affairs’ arguments highlight Ghana's seemingly low share of mining proceeds, focusing on gross revenue-to-cost ratios. However, this perspective overlooks the multifaceted economic value generated within the country throughout the mining lifecycle.

A detailed analysis of the financial flows from the Ghana Chamber of Mines reveals that Ghana benefits maximally, over 70%, through a combination of direct and indirect channels. This excludes amortisation, import of other commodities, capital expenditure and benefits to other foreign and/or local shareholders.

Ghana’s benefit goes well beyond the 10% carried interest. 18.71% flows back to the state in taxes, royalties and dividends, 8.17% goes into employee salaries, mostly Ghanaian, and 0.37% goes into CSR. Additionally, Ghana's robust local content regulations mandate that large-scale mining firms rely heavily on local suppliers. Gold Fields and other large scale firm’s commitment to local procurement alone represents a substantial portion of retained value within the economy, estimated at 46.4%. This ensures the survival and growth of Ghanaian businesses.

Gold Fields has a documented history of investing in local contractor capacity building. The success of companies like Engineers and Planners, now one of Ghana’s largest mining contractors and ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC, a recent Ghana Stock Exchange listing and a business partner of Gold Fields, is a testament to this investment.

The transport domain offers another success story. As a Ghanaian-owned business, Western Transport Services has grown alongside Gold Fields to become a key contractor for the complex logistics and personnel mobility required for large-scale mining. Similarly, to address the demand for sustainable mining and a reduced carbon footprint, Gold Fields relies on Genser Energy, an indigenous power provider, under an Independent Power Purchase Agreement. These partnerships foster industrial growth and economic diversification. This shows how the policy of local participation translates into real Ghanaian enterprise growth

The claims that Ghana receives an "insignificant" share of revenue from large-scale mining operations are often based on incomplete analyses. By considering the generality of direct revenue, taxes, local procurement, employment and capacity building, it becomes clear that companies like Gold Fields are significant contributors to the Ghanaian economy.

A rational, data-driven approach to lease renewal must acknowledge these contributions and evaluate performance against regulatory compliance, rather than on generalised perceptions of underdevelopment. The focus should be on fostering a collaborative environment that encourages responsible investment and sustainable development, rather than on punitive measures that could jeopardise both the company's future and Ghana's global economic interests.

Conclusion

I support the call for greater Ghanaian ownership of our resources. True resource nationalism should mean expanding Ghanaian participation across the mining value chain, not just symbolic takeovers. A fairer, more constructive approach would be to amend existing laws to create pathways for greater Ghanaian equity participation in mining, as Botswana has done.

Ownership means capital commitment, and capital commitment means sharing both risk and return when the business succeeds. The Government should consider renegotiating its stake with Gold Fields rather than adopting a hostile posture that threatens lease renewal and investor confidence.

*******

The writer, Emmanuel Swanzy-Baffoe, is a Sustainable Mining Advocate in Tarkwa. He can be reached via phone on Tel: 0506150791/0200033865 and Email: emmanuelswanzybaffoe@gmail.com. Look him up on LinkedIn: Emmanuel Swanzy-Baffoe

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.