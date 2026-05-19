NPP calls on diplomatic community to protect freedoms, end political prosecutions in Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the international diplomatic community, development partners, and global human rights organisations to pay closer attention to what it describes as emerging challenges to democratic governance and civil liberties in Ghana.
In a petition on Tuesday, May 19, the party said Ghana’s democracy has historically benefited from the vigilance and principled engagement of the international community, and urged continued involvement in safeguarding democratic standards.
“The NPP therefore respectfully calls upon the diplomatic community, development partners, international human rights organisations, and defenders of democratic governance to closely monitor the deteriorating human rights and democratic governance situation in Ghana,” the petition said.
The party further urged international stakeholders to publicly reaffirm the importance of freedom of expression, judicial independence, due process, and political pluralism within Ghana’s constitutional democracy.
It also called for engagement with the government on what it described as "the increasing misuse of criminal prosecutions against opposition political speech and dissenting voices."
The NPP appealed for an end to what it termed "politically motivated arrests, prosecutions, arbitrary detentions, and intimidation of opposition figures, journalists, and activists."
The party additionally called on state institutions, particularly the judiciary and security services, to operate strictly within constitutional limits and without partisan influence.
It further urged the diplomatic community to support efforts aimed at strengthening democratic accountability, protecting civil liberties, and upholding the rule of law in Ghana.
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