Nalerigu/Gambaga MP backs incumbent chairman in NPP North East regional race

Member of Parliament for Nalerigu/Gambaga, Mohammed Nurudeen, has publicly declared his support for the incumbent North East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nurudeen Fuseini, ahead of the party’s upcoming regional executive elections.

Speaking in an interview on Nobya FM on Monday, April 20, the MP stated that while both contenders are capable, he believes the incumbent chairman is better suited to lead the party at this time.

Chairman Nurudeen is seeking re-election but faces a strong challenge from the party’s current Regional Secretary, Sulley Sambian, who is also contesting for the top position.

“He [Sulley Sambian] is an excellent person, but given the current state of the party, I prefer Chairman Nuru to lead us. Let’s give him another term to complete his previously unfulfilled agenda", the MP said.

Mr Nurudeen emphasised that his decision was based on what he described as the current needs and direction of the party in the North East Region.

According to him, both candidates possess the necessary qualifications and experience required to lead the party. However, he maintained that Chairman Nurudeen has demonstrated leadership qualities that make him the more appropriate choice under the prevailing circumstances.

The MP further disclosed that he had already communicated his decision to Sulley Sambian before making his position public.

"They are both my bosses. I have already informed Sulley Sambian why I cannot support him in this contest."

The contest between the incumbent chairman and the regional secretary is expected to be closely fought, as party delegates prepare to elect new regional executives to steer the affairs of the NPP in the region.

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