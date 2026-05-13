United Party rejects calls for Alan Kyeremateng to return to NPP

Audio By Carbonatix
The United Party has rejected calls for its leader, Alan Kyeremateng, to rejoin the New Patriotic Party (NPP), describing such suggestions as insulting.
The Director of Communications for the United Party, Solomon Owusu, criticised recent comments urging the NPP’s 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to bring Alan Kyeremateng back into the party as part of ongoing reconciliation efforts.
Speaking on Joy FM's Midday News on Wednesday, May 13, on the matter, Mr. Owusu said Alan Kyerematen is now the leader of a recognised political party and should not be treated as though he still belongs to the NPP.
“It’s rather unfortunate that some elements within the political space want to disrespect the personality of Mr. Alan Kyeremateng,” he said.
According to him, it would be inappropriate for anyone to suggest that Mr. Kyeremateng abandon his current political movement to return to the NPP.
“The point is that I’m not too sure Nana Akomea will go and tell President Mahama to try to join the NPP,” he stated.
“Alan Kyeremateng is with the United Party, which is a political party. Why would he leave a political party and go and join another political party? That is an insult. So they should refrain from doing that,” he added.
The comments come amid increasing calls for Dr. Bawumia to reconnect with former stalwarts and aggrieved members of the NPP following his election as the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 general election.
As part of efforts to rebuild unity within the party, Dr. Bawumia has reportedly begun a reconciliation campaign aimed at reaching out to influential former members and party elders.
Chairman of the NPP Communications Committee, Nana Akomea, recently disclosed on JoyNews' PM Express that Dr. Bawumia had already visited several prominent figures linked to the party, including Charles Wereko-Brobbey, Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, and Kwame Pianim.
According to Nana Akomea, one key figure who should also be considered as part of the reconciliation process is Alan Kyeremateng.
Mr. Kyeremateng broke away from the NPP ahead of the party’s presidential primaries after alleging unfair treatment during the internal contest.
He later formed the Movement for Change, which has now evolved into the United Party.
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