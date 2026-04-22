NPP debunks ‘malicious’ claims over dues collection shortcode

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed as false and malicious claims circulating on social media alleging that its National Treasurer is diverting party dues into a personal account.
In a statement issued by the Office of the National Treasurer, the party said its attention had been drawn to a publication on a Facebook page identified as “Wo Boooowa,” which claimed that the Treasurer was using the shortcode *714*2028# as an alternative channel for dues collection.
The party firmly denied the allegation, describing it as an attempt to undermine its ongoing dues mobilisation efforts.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the Party’s dues collection shortcode has always been *920*270#,” the statement clarified, stressing that the code referenced in the publication has never been used by the party for revenue collection at any point during the Treasurer’s tenure.
The Office assured members and stakeholders that the official shortcode for dues payments remains unchanged and urged the public to disregard the code *714*2028#, which it said is being circulated maliciously.
The NPP reaffirmed its commitment to transparency in its financial operations and cautioned against the spread of misinformation that could disrupt party activities.
Read the full statement below
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