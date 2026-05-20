Tension mounts in Asante Mampong NPP over alleged voters register irregularities

Audio By Carbonatix
Some youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Asante Mampong in the Ashanti region have expressed strong dissatisfaction with constituency executives and the Member of Parliament, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, over alleged irregularities surrounding the ongoing internal election register.
The aggrieved party members claim they have been unfairly sidelined from the electoral process, accusing constituency executives of deliberately removing names of eligible voters from the register ahead of the internal elections.
Addressing the media, Richard Asare, an aspiring parliamentary hopeful, stated that several party faithful who qualify to vote have discovered that their names are missing from the official register.
According to him, the development has created widespread anger and suspicion among grassroots supporters, leading to growing tension within the constituency.
He alleged that the removal of names was a calculated attempt by some constituency executives to disenfranchise certain members to influence the outcome of the elections.
The situation, he noted, has contributed to disturbances and confusion surrounding the electoral process, forcing the internal elections in the constituency to be temporarily put on hold.
Mr Asare, therefore, appealed to the Ashanti Regional executives of the NPP to intervene immediately and address the concerns raised by affected members before the situation escalates further.
He stressed the need for fairness, transparency, and unity within the party, warning that failure to resolve the matter could deepen divisions among supporters in the constituency.
“We are appealing to the Ashanti Regional executives to intervene immediately to ensure fairness, transparency, and unity within the party,” Richard Asare appealed.
Some of the disqualified members also expressed frustration over what they described as poor handling of the election process by the MP.
They urged him to act impartially and take steps that would promote peace and fairness if unity is to prevail in the constituency.
“If the party wants peace and unity, then everybody must be treated fairly,” one aggrieved member stressed.
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