GCB Bank backs Timeline & Innovations LTD with heavy-duty fleet to boost Ghana’s “Big Push” agenda

In a major boost to Ghana’s industrialisation and infrastructure drive, GCB Bank, in partnership with Timeline & Innovation Company Limited, has commissioned a substantial fleet of heavy-duty vehicles and industrial machinery to support the government’s flagship “Big Push” infrastructure agenda under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

The commissioning ceremony, held on Tuesday, May 19 at Timeline Innovation’s corporate office in East Legon, Accra, brought together senior government officials, traditional and religious leaders, and key stakeholders from Ghana’s financial and construction sectors, in what speakers described as a concrete demonstration of public-private collaboration driving national transformation.

In attendance were the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Timeline Innovation, Alhaji Osman Inusah; His Eminence the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu ; the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini; the Chairman of the Board of Directors of GCB Bank PLC, Professor Joshua Alabi; the Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan; senior executives of GCB Bank; heads of Personal Banking and members of the media; and other invited guests across the infrastructure value chain.

The newly commissioned fleet comprises tipper trucks, service vehicles, water tankers, flatbed trucks, bulldozers, graders, excavators, wheel loaders, backhoes, steel rollers and tyre rollers.

The equipment is expected to significantly expand Timeline Innovation’s operational capacity across multiple project sites nationwide, particularly in road construction, earthworks, drainage systems and related infrastructure works under the Big Push programme.

Timeline Innovation pushes expansion drive, targets 10,000 jobs and continental growth

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Timeline Innovation, Alhaji Osman Inusah, described the commissioning as a defining milestone in the company’s transformation from a local contractor into a major African infrastructure player, stressing that the acquisition of the heavy-duty fleet marks a deliberate shift towards large-scale, modernised project delivery.

He said the company’s long-term ambition is to position Ghanaian-owned firms as competitive participants in Africa’s infrastructure sector, capable of executing complex projects beyond Ghana and contributing meaningfully to foreign exchange earnings.

He emphasised that the company is building a new generation of indigenous engineering capacity that can compete alongside global contractors, noting that the goal is to ensure Ghanaian expertise is recognised across the continent.

“We are going to take Ghana to the next level,” he said, adding that the vision extends beyond national borders into continental infrastructure delivery where local expertise can stand on equal footing with international players.

He, however, stressed that such ambitions require strong institutional backing and collaboration across both public and private sectors.

“We cannot do this alone. We need the collective support, prayers, advice and commitment of stakeholders,” he said.

Alhaji Inusah further disclosed that Timeline Innovation is targeting the creation of about 10,000 additional jobs by the end of the year, driven by expanded operations, increased project awards, and the deployment of the newly acquired machinery across multiple active sites.

He explained that the expanded fleet will allow the company to handle several large-scale projects simultaneously while improving efficiency, reducing downtime, and strengthening delivery timelines.

He also paid tribute to workers across the company’s project sites nationwide, describing them as the backbone of its progress. He noted that their discipline, resilience and commitment under demanding field conditions have enabled Timeline Innovation to consistently deliver projects ahead of schedule in several locations.

GCB Bank: Financing must translate into visible national development

Chairman of the Board of Directors of GCB Bank, Professor Joshua Alabi, described the commissioning as a strategic milestone under the Big Push programme, stressing that it reflects the bank’s commitment to turning financial support into tangible development outcomes.

He said the equipment represents more than machinery, but a direct investment in jobs, infrastructure and national transformation.

“We are here to commission equipment that represents progress, partnership and national transformation. These machines are not just equipment; they symbolise jobs, infrastructure, opportunity and hope for communities across Ghana,” he said.

Professor Alabi noted that GCB Bank’s financing arrangement with Timeline Innovation is part of a broader strategy to strengthen indigenous participation in major infrastructure delivery across the country.

He stressed that the bank’s confidence in local contractors is based on demonstrated performance when adequate financial and technical support is provided.

“This reflects our strong belief in Ghanaian businesses, and our confidence that local contractors can successfully deliver major national projects when properly supported,” he said, adding that “all they need is support, and I assure you, GCB Bank is there for you.”

He said the commissioning confirms that financial support is being translated into real operational capacity, with contractors actively executing government infrastructure projects across the country.

Professor Alabi revealed that GCB Bank currently supports approximately 60 per cent of contractors under the Big Push programme, positioning the institution as a central financier in Ghana’s infrastructure development landscape.

“This shows that GCB Bank is actively contributing to Ghana’s future. That is why we are there,” he said.

He added that the bank maintains continuous engagement with contractors through structured monitoring, field inspections and project assessments nationwide to ensure effective implementation.

“Beyond financing, we remain closely engaged with contractors through regular project visits and monitoring exercises across the length and breadth of this country to understand challenges and provide support where necessary,” he said, adding, that GCB Bank does not disengage after financing is provided, but continues to track project progress closely to ensure effective delivery and accountability.

He further emphasised that infrastructure development remains central to economic transformation, noting that investments in roads, bridges, drainage systems and public infrastructure directly enhance productivity, trade and job creation.

He also highlighted the importance of retaining value within the domestic economy through indigenous participation in major projects, stating that this ensures long-term national benefit.

“Empowering local contractors helps build indigenous capacity and retain value within our economy. Nobody takes the money out; it stays here,” he said.

He assured contractors of continued access to structured financing, including project funding, working capital support, trade finance solutions and advisory services to strengthen delivery capacity under the programme.

GCB Bank deepens support for Big Push programme

Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan, described the commissioning as “a very important day for Ghana”, noting that the bank has deliberately aligned its operations with national development priorities under the Big Push infrastructure agenda.

He explained that the programme is a large-scale government intervention aimed at addressing Ghana’s infrastructure deficit, which he described as fundamental to economic growth and development.

Mr Alhassan revealed that GCB Bank has so far committed close to GH¢5 billion in financing support to contractors under the initiative, reinforcing its position as a leading development finance partner in the country.

“Whilst others may look elsewhere, we are here with you, and we stand shoulder to shoulder in supporting you to achieve your dreams,” he said.

He highlighted the socio-economic impact of the newly commissioned fleet, noting that the heavy-duty vehicles are expected to generate substantial direct employment for operators, engineers, technicians, logistics teams and support staff, while also creating indirect jobs across supply chains and surrounding communities.

“These are not just vehicles; they represent livelihoods for families and communities across the country,” he said, adding that the broader economic ripple effects will extend to small businesses operating around project sites.

Mr Alhassan commended Timeline & Innovation’s execution performance, referencing recent site inspections where the company was observed to be significantly ahead of schedule.

“For some of the sites we visited, the target completion date is January 2028, but Timeline Innovation is on course to complete them by December 2026,” he said.

He reaffirmed GCB Bank’s long-term commitment to supporting the company throughout its project lifecycle.

“We are not going to leave you alone. We will be with you from the beginning till the end,” he added.

He also encouraged staff of Timeline Innovation to maintain high performance standards, stressing that strong institutional partnerships are essential to achieving national infrastructure objectives.

Roads Ministry praises delivery under Big Push agenda

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Roads and Highways, the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Alhassan Suhuyini, described the event as a practical demonstration of “the Ghana we want”, noting that the Big Push agenda reflects a fulfilled national commitment to infrastructure development rather than a political slogan.

He said the programme demonstrates effective collaboration between government, financial institutions and indigenous contractors working towards shared national goals.

He praised GCB Bank for its critical role in financing contractors, noting that over 60 per cent of contractors under the programme are currently active on-site due to the bank’s support.

He also highlighted Timeline Innovation as one of the strongest performers under the initiative.

“When we speak of star performers under the Big Push agenda, Timeline & Innovation Company LTD, comes first. At almost all their project sites, they are ahead of schedule,” he said.

He added that the company’s performance shows that Ghana’s infrastructure targets are achievable when contractors are adequately financed and properly supported.

He further commended GCB Bank for its sustained but often understated contribution to national development, describing it as a key but quiet partner in the country’s infrastructure growth.

Partnership model positioned as driver of industrial transformation

The ceremony concluded with a strong consensus among stakeholders that the partnership between GCB Bank and Timeline & Innovation represents a practical model for infrastructure financing, indigenous capacity development and job creation in Ghana.

Participants stressed that the combination of strong financial backing, disciplined execution and policy alignment under the Big Push agenda will be critical to accelerating industrialisation and narrowing Ghana’s infrastructure gap.

As the newly commissioned fleet begins operations across project sites nationwide, expectations remain high that it will improve delivery timelines, expand employment opportunities, and strengthen Ghana’s position as a growing hub for indigenous-led infrastructure development.

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