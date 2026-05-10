GCB Bank hails customer savings spirit as “Pa To Pa” promo delivers life-changing rewards

The Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan, has commended customers for embracing disciplined saving habits, describing participation in the bank’s Pa To Pa Promo as “nothing short of incredible”.

He made the remarks on Friday, May 8, at the grand finale of the promotion held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, where the bank celebrated its final batch of winners and crowned the overall beneficiaries of the five-month nationwide campaign.

The event drew GCB Bank executives, including Chief Risk Officer, Theophilus Aryee; Executive Head, Retail, Sina Kamagate; Managing Director, Farihan Alhassan; Liability Products Manager, Richard Wobil; Representative from Internal Audit; Representative from National Lotteries Authority; Head of Products, Emelia Sackey; Head of Sales & Distribution, Mahmoud Yaqoub Gomda; members of the media; customers; etc.

Addressing customers, stakeholders, staff, and partners, Mr. Alhassan said the initiative was launched in December 2025 with a clear and simple mission to encourage customers to save consistently for meaningful life goals.

“When we launched this campaign in December, our goal was very simple as a bank — to encourage customers to save for the things that matter,” he said.

He explained that the promo was designed to make everyday aspirations more achievable, whether for weddings, buying a dream car, going on vacation, or even travelling to support the Black Stars at major tournaments.

“Whether it is a wedding, buying your dream car, going on a vacation, or travelling to cheer the Black Stars, we wanted the Pa To Pa Promo to make those goals feel closer and simple,” he added.

According to him, over the five months from December 2025 to April 2026, customers across the country responded enthusiastically, consistently saving and actively participating in the promotion.

“Across the country, customers embraced the challenge to save consistently, and the response has been nothing short of incredible,” Mr. Alhassan noted.

He revealed that as part of the campaign, GCB Bank rewarded customers with a wide range of household and electronic items, including televisions, ovens, refrigerators, mobile phones, and other essential appliances.

“Every prize was GCB’s way of saying thank you. It was our way of saying we value you and that we are in this journey with you,” he said.

The managing director announced that five top customers would receive fully sponsored trips to the United States, Canada, and Mexico to watch the global football tournament this year.

“Our top five customers over the past five months will each receive a fully sponsored trip to cheer on the Black Stars of Ghana,” he announced.

He further explained that the prize package covers all major expenses, including visas, flight tickets, accommodation, and transport.

“We are paying for their visas, tickets, transport, and accommodation—and perhaps we will even take care of their food as well,” he said, sparking applause and laughter from the audience.

Mr. Alhassan added that while four winners qualified based on accumulated savings points over the duration of the campaign, one additional customer was selected through a transparent lucky draw supervised by the National Lottery Authority.

“Through a very transparent lucky draw, one additional customer joined the four who qualified through savings,” he explained.

He stressed that the Pa To Pa Promo reflects GCB Bank’s broader philosophy of going beyond traditional banking to create meaningful customer experiences.

“At GCB Bank, we believe banking should do more than just move money around. It should help customers achieve their dreams, reward loyalty, and create moments they will remember for a lifetime,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude to customers for their trust and loyalty throughout the campaign and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to continuing similar initiatives.

“To those who may not win today, please continue to stay with GCB because this is only the beginning. More campaigns, more rewards, and more opportunities are on the way,” he concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.