Rent, food, and school fees drive inflation for May 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s inflation dynamics in May 2026 were largely shaped by food prices, locally produced goods, and uneven regional price developments, according to the Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu.
Addressing journalists on June 3, 2026, he explained that locally produced items accounted for about 92% of total inflation, underscoring the dominance of domestic supply conditions in shaping price movements.
"This is largely a homegrown story. Locally produced items account for about 92% of inflation in May," he said.
Food inflation rose to 3.3%, driven by a 2% month-on-month increase in food prices, making it the most significant contributor to headline inflation.
At the same time, non-food inflation remained relatively subdued at 4.1%, compared with 4.2% in April.
Dr. Iddrisu noted that services such as housing, rent, and education continue to rise faster than goods, adding pressure to household budgets.
"Rent payments contributed 11.8%, fresh tomatoes 11.4%, secondary school fees 9.3%, and green plantain 9.3%," he stated, highlighting the key components shaping inflation.
The statistical breakdown also revealed significant disparities across regions, with some areas recording double-digit inflation while others experienced price declines.
He emphasised that transport costs provided a moderating effect on overall inflation, helping to offset sharper increases in food prices.
"Transport acted as a brake, putting inflation down as fuel and fare prices stayed below last year's levels," he said.
Dr. Iddrisu concluded that while inflation remains relatively low by historical standards, policymakers must focus on food systems, local supply chains, and regional disparities to sustain stability.
Latest Stories
-
Most workers not saving enough for retirement — Pensions UK
3 minutes
-
Foreign nationals among at least 21 killed in Delhi fire
9 minutes
-
Celine Dion ‘heartbroken’ by death of Beauty and the Beast singer Peabo Bryson
15 minutes
-
Wales 1-1 Ghana: Everything Carlos Queiroz said at post-match
20 minutes
-
Smirnoff renews Ghana DJ Awards title sponsorship
21 minutes
-
Israel strikes southern Lebanon but partial truce with Hezbollah appears to hold
21 minutes
-
Seven killed after drone hits bus in Russia-controlled part of Ukraine
21 minutes
-
Ukrainian drones hit St Petersburg as Putin’s flagship economic forum opens
22 minutes
-
KATH Accident and Emergency Centre resumes admission of dire emergency cases
23 minutes
-
US and Iran launch new strikes, as Kuwait says airport hit by Iranian drones
29 minutes
-
Ministry of Gender mourns victims of Assin Edubiase school bus tragedy
31 minutes
-
Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene welcomes baby boy
33 minutes
-
Africa is building, innovating, and transforming – Mahama tells UK investors
34 minutes
-
Africa is future of clean energy transition — Mahama
36 minutes
-
US targets UK, EU, China and others in fresh tariff move over forced labour allegations
38 minutes