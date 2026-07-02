FDA warns public against consuming food recovered from floodwaters

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned the public not to accept, consume, sell, or distribute food and other regulated products recovered from floodwaters following the recent flooding in Accra and other affected areas.

In a food safety alert issued on Thursday, July 2, the FDA said it had observed some unidentified individuals retrieving items, including food products, from floodwaters and other locations after the flooding on June 29.

According to the FDA, some of those individuals have also been seen on social media claiming they intend to distribute the recovered items to members of the public, including students.

The FDA said it could not guarantee the safety or quality of such products, warning that they may have been contaminated by floodwater and mishandled.

“The FDA cannot vouch for the safety or quality of these products, as they may have been contaminated by floodwaters and mishandling, which could pose a serious risk to public health,” the FDA said.

It therefore urged the public to avoid any food or regulated products recovered from floodwaters.

“Members of the public are therefore strongly advised not to accept, consume, sell, offer for sale, or distribute any food or other regulated products recovered from floodwaters,” the FDA said.

The FDA explained that floodwaters often contain sewage, chemicals, waste, and harmful microorganisms that can contaminate food, drinking water, food preparation surfaces, and storage areas.

It warned that the recent floods have increased the risk of contamination and could trigger outbreaks of foodborne and waterborne diseases.

“The floods have, therefore, increased the risk of food and water contamination, creating conditions that can lead to foodborne illnesses and outbreaks of cholera, typhoid fever, dysentery, etc.," the statement said.

As part of its public health advice, the FDA asked residents in affected communities to throw away any food that has come into contact with floodwater.

It also advised the public to drink only safe water and to boil water for at least five minutes if there is any doubt about its safety.

“Discard any food that has come into contact with floodwater. Drink only safe water. Boil water for at least five (5) minutes if its safety is uncertain,” the FDA said.

The Authority further encouraged good hygiene and proper cleaning of all food preparation areas and utensils that may have been exposed to floodwater.

It advised people to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and safe water before preparing food, before eating, and after handling flood-contaminated materials.

The FDA also urged households to clean and disinfect food preparation surfaces, utensils, refrigerators, and storage areas that may have come into contact with floodwater, while keeping raw and cooked foods separate to prevent cross-contamination.

In addition, the Authority asked the public to be extra cautious when buying food products and to report any suspected sale or distribution of flood-damaged food to the FDA.

“The FDA strongly advises the public to be wary when purchasing food products and report any suspected sale or distribution of flood-damaged or unsafe food products to the FDA,” it said.

The Authority said it is working with other relevant agencies to monitor the safety of food supplies in communities affected by the floods and would take the necessary regulatory action to protect public health.

“The FDA is working closely with relevant agencies to monitor the safety of food supplies in affected communities and will take the necessary regulatory actions to protect public health,” the statement added.

The FDA asked the public to report any suspicious activity or unsafe food products through its social media platforms or by calling 0551112224 or 0551112225.

In a final warning, the Authority urged consumers to avoid taking risks with food whose safety cannot be guaranteed.

“If you are not sure, don’t eat. Don’t purchase,” the FDA said.

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