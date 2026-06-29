Man swims with horse through floodwaters as another rescues goat in Adabraka

Dramatic scenes have emerged from Adabraka, where residents were seen swimming through floodwaters in desperate attempts to rescue their animals after homes were overwhelmed by severe flooding.

In one widely shared video, a resident was seen swimming through the floodwaters with his horse as they sought to escape the rising waters and find safety.

In another, a separate resident swam through the floodwaters to rescue his goat after his home was completely taken over by the flooding.

The videos, which quickly circulated on social media, highlight the scale of the devastation as heavy rains that began on Sunday night and continued into Monday morning inundated large parts of Accra.

The extended downpour caused severe flooding in several communities, including Adabraka, Alajo, Avenor, Circle, Dzorwulu, Weija, and Kasoa, submerging major roads, homes, and businesses while severely disrupting the Monday morning rush hour.

The flooding in Adabraka has rendered many homes uninhabitable, forcing residents to wade through chest-high waters to salvage belongings and find safety.

Multiple emergency response agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Armed Forces, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), have been deployed to monitor the situation, assist affected persons, manage traffic, and undertake rescue operations.

The Ministry of the Interior has issued a public safety advisory urging residents to remain where they are, avoid flooded roads, and report emergencies. Residents in flood-prone communities have been advised to move to higher ground where it is safe to do so.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast that rain-bearing clouds currently affecting southeastern parts of the country will persist, producing rain with occasional thunder, and spread westward into the evening.

Northern Ghana will also experience thunderstorms from late afternoon into the evening.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.